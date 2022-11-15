Bernadus, located in southern Netherlands, was announced Tuesday as the host venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup.

The Championship course opened in 2018 and has hosted the DP World Tour's Dutch Open for the past two years and will do so again in 2023.

"We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA." said Robert van der Wallen, the owner of Bernardus. "The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honor for our whole team. Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best-in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026."

The 2023 Solheim Cup will take place in Finca Cortesin, Spain and the 2024 event will be held at the Robert Trent Jones course in Virginia.