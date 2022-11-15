×

Bernardus, in the Netherlands, selected as host of 2026 Solheim Cup

Getty Images

Bernadus, located in southern Netherlands, was announced Tuesday as the host venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup.

The Championship course opened in 2018 and has hosted the DP World Tour's Dutch Open for the past two years and will do so again in 2023. 

"We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA." said Robert van der Wallen, the owner of Bernardus. "The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honor for our whole team. Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best-in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026."

The 2023 Solheim Cup will take place in Finca Cortesin, Spain and the 2024 event will be held at the Robert Trent Jones course in Virginia. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

'24 Solheim gets venue, new points structure

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Solheim Cup will return to even years, as the biennial event will be played on Sept. 10-15, 2024, in Gainesville, Virginia. 
Golf Central

US captain Stacy Lewis to use KPMG Performance Insight

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

Stacy Lewis recently announced a partnership with KPMG to utilize the KPMG Performance Insights data and analytics to help her decide her captain’s picks, pairings and more.
Golf Central

Lewis names Gulbis asst. Solheim Cup captain

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

U.S. Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis has named Natalie Gulbis as an assistant captain for 2023 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.