Bernd Wiesberger’s career resurgence continues.

The 33-year-old Austrian, who had dropped to No. 389 in the Official World Golf Ranking before a victory at the Made in Denmark in May, won for the second time in six starts Sunday at the Irish Open.

Wiesberger survived a bogey on his penultimate hole to shoot 2-under 69 and force a playoff with France’s Benjamin Hebert at 22 under. After two trips through the Renaissance Club’s par-4 18th hole in the playoff, Wiesberger won the third extra hole after a three-putt bogey by Hebert.

Wiesberger, who tied for second last week in Ireland, is projected to climb to 40th in the world after his victory, per Twitter’s resident OWGR guru @Nosferatu.

Hebert, who closed in 62, notched his second runner-up finish of the year. He was also solo second at the Volvo China Open.

Finishing solo third at 20 under was France’s Romain Langasque, who shot a final-round 67. Andrew Johnston closed in 62 and shared fourth with Henrik Stenson and three others at 19 under.

Justin Thomas and Rafa Cabrera Bello were part of a five-way tie for ninth. Rory McIlroy finished T-34 at 13 under after a final-round 69 that included four bogeys.