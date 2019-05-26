Wiesberger wins fifth Euro Tour title at Made in Denmark

Getty Images

FARSO, Denmark - Bernd Wiesberger held on to win the Made in Denmark tournament on Sunday for his fifth European Tour title.

The Austrian came into the final round at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort with a one-shot lead over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, and he maintained his slim margin after shooting a 5-under 66 for 270 overall.

The Scot matched his playing partner through 15 holes of the final round before conceding a two-shot lead heading into the last. Wiesberger bogeyed the 18th but MacIntyre could only manage a birdie to finish 1 back.

Full-field scores from the Made in Denmark

Romain Langasque of France shot a final-round 66 to finish at 11 under, two shots clear of a group of five players including Spain's Pablo Larrazabal and English pair Oliver Wilson and Chris Paisley.

For Wiesberger, who missed seven months last year because of a wrist injury, this was his first top-10 finish in his 10th tour event of the year.

More articles like this

JAMIE Donaldson
Grill Room

Watch: Donaldson busts a move in beer tent

BY Jason Crook  — 

Even without the help of liquid courage, Jamie Donaldson put on a show for the fans as he strolled through a beer tent on his way to the 14th tee during this week's Made in Denmark event.
News & Opinion

Wiesberger leads Made in Denmark through 54

BY Associated Press  — 

Bernd Wiesberger bogeyed a third hole to finish off Moving Day and still led the Made in Denmark event by a shot through 54 holes.
News & Opinion

Schwab (66) takes lead at Made in Denmark

BY Associated Press  — 

Matthias Schwab shot a 5-under 66 in the worst conditions of the second round to take a one-stroke lead at the Made in Denmark event on Friday.