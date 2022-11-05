Bernhard Langer beats age by two to take TimberTech lead into the final round

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The ageless Bernhard Langer beat his age by two shots Saturday with a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos in the TimberTech Championship and a chance to move closer to the PGA Tour Champions record for career wins.

Langer opened with three straight birdies, came one turn away from another, and then holed a bunker shot on the par-3 fifth at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club.

It was clear early on this might be a special day.

“I was thinking, ‘Well, this may be another day when you shoot your age,’” Langer said. “But it’s still early days and there’s a lot of golf left. But it kept going. And then I thought about it on 17. ‘Heck, you’re 8 under, let’s see if you can get one or two more.’”

He got one more birdie to reach 11-under 133.

Goydos did well to stick with the 65-year-old Langer, holing out for eagle on the par-4 16th and closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 66.