Best of: Phil's Tweets in 2019

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has graced us with many memorable (and straight-up hilarious) Twitter moments in 2019, so let's take a look back at his best tweets of the year. 

Back when it all began…

Phil joined Twitter on August 22, 2018 by tweeting this awesome gif of himself winking at the Presidents Cup. This is the moment we knew we were in for some premium content. 


Shorts? On. Calves? Out.

This tweet was the first of Phil's famous calf series. When the PGA Tour began allowing pros to wear shorts during practice rounds is when we really got to see all that Phil’s lower legs had to offer us. 


‘Point the toe, pull the toe...’

About a month later, Phil began his “Phil Kwon Do Calves” series on Twitter. He gave his followers step-by-step instruction on how to get “Calves like Adonis.”

 

Best of: Phil's calves

The best calves on the PGA Tour (and maybe ever?) belong to 48-year-old Phil Mickelson. Click through the best photos of his lower legs.


 

‘Hitting bombs’ at the Masters

Before Saturday’s round of this year’s Masters, Phil made a hilarious video saying he was going to be “hitting bombs” all over Augusta as he was driving up Magnolia Lane. Bask in its glory. 


Thumbs up!

We all know Phil is famous for his thumbs-up to the crowd after a good shot or putt, but at the PGA Championship this year he aimed to break a record. 


Ice, ice, baby

Record: Shattered.


‘Phireside with Phil’ introduced

Phil’s “Phireside Chats” are introduced with a story from the Memorial Tournament where “someone took a dump in the cup!”


‘Hard reset,’ loses 15 pounds in six days

Phil sports a slim figure and admits to a time of struggle on and off the golf course. He also outlines a “hard reset” he did where he said he lost 15 pounds in 6 days.  


‘Intellectualis est’… Wait, what?

No explanation here. We don’t get it either.


Phit Phil by the pool 

Phil continues to sport his slim figure by drinking a thousand-dollar bottle of wine (straight from the bottle) shirtless by the pool. 


Calves in action…

We will never forget his calves, but he made sure of it by posting this slow-motion video of himself running on the beach with dumbbells in his hands. Flex on, and thanks for the memories.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Best of: What made us say 'WTH?!' in 2019

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There were controversies, top shots and iconic moments. But these were the times in 2019 that we found ourselves asking: What the hell?
News & Opinion

Randall's Rant: The Unofficial World Golf Personality Ranking top 10

BY Randall Mell  — 

Inspired by Eddie Pepperell's Tin Cup weekend in Turkey, here's Randall Mell's top 10 list of the most colorful pros on tour.
Golf Central

Stock Watch: Rory closing with ferocious charge

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy can't overtake Brooks Koepka for world No. 1 before the end of the year, but that's not stopping him from making a mighty charge to end what's been a lucrative and decorated 2019.