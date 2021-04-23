The best walk-up songs we'll hear Saturday at Zurich Classic – and some we won't

If you're not a fan of the walk-up music at the Zurich Classic, you can stop reading. If you are, well, then here are some of the best songs we'll hear Saturday at TPC Louisiana.

Now, the criteria is that there is no criteria, so enjoy:

(For a list of (mostly) all the songs, check out this tweet by Golfweek's Adam Schupak.)

Made cut but missed cut

First, we'll start with a few from the MC category. These teams won't be sticking around long enough for their selections to be played, but they at least putt some thought into it anyway:

5. Mark Hubbard/Sebastian Cappelen: "The Best" by Whitney Houston

Simply one of the best songs ever made.

4. Russell Knox/Brian Stuard: "Straight Down The Middle" by Bing Crosby

Classy choice, but unfortunately this song didn't describe their games this week.

3. Akshay Bhatia/Scott Piercy: "Coming In Hot" by Lecrae and Andy Mineo

If you've never listened to Lecrae, you should start. Also, guessing Piercy didn't pick this one.

2. D.J. Trahan/Ricky Barnes: "Touch Of Grey" by Grateful Dead

Who knew the son of a swing surgeon and the "Dutch Boy" were Deadheads?

1. Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft: "Ruff Ryders Anthem" by DMX

Rest in peace.

Not considered

OK, now we'll throw out some picks that didn't come close to consideration. I mean, not even close:

3. Bo Hoag/Wes Roach: "I'm On A Boat" by Lonely Island.

Would've been a tad higher on the list at the 2012 Zurich Classic.

2. Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown: "They want us to choose a song."

C'mon, guys. Pick a song, any song.

1. Sung Kang/K.J. Choi: "NO SONG."

Sure, there were several teams who didn't submit a song, but Kang and Choi were the only ones who actually submitted, "NO SONG" – and in all caps.

Best of the best

Finally, the moment you've all have been waiting for, the best of the best:

10. Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk: "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men

Nice to see these guys letting loose and having some fun.

9. Vincent Whaley/Michael Gligic: "It's A Great Day To Be Alive" by Travis Tritt

Something about turning the volume all the way up on this anthem just inspires.

8. Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen: "Vacation" by Dirty Heads

Not so much a huge fan of the song, but can't help but notice the correlation between the title of this song and Schwartzel's ball sponsor. Now, are he and Louis using Clear balls or not?

7. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay: "Money" by Pink Floyd

Oldie but goodie.

6. Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander: "Africa" by Toto

Never gets old.

5. Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett: "Ready Or Not" by Fugees

"No stress!" Maybe Willett picked this one for he and Tyrrell.

4. Max Homa/Talor Gooch: "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by P. Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee

Personal favorite with a great intro.

3. Tom Lewis/Thomas Pieters: "Bring It All Back" by S Club 7

One of the most uplifting songs of all-time that you've likely never heard of until now. Also, it got moved way up the list after this scribe couldn't get it unstuck from his head.

2. Tony Finau/Cameron Champ: "Freedom" by Beyonce

If this song by Queen Bey doesn't spur you on to a win, nothing will.

1. Cam Smith/Marc Leishman: "The Mullet Song" by Jay Powell

Props to Leish for discovering this one.