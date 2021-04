Doug Smith and Will Lowery go "Beyond the Fairway" with ESPN anchor Michael Eaves. They discuss what it was like for Eaves to cover the Masters (his dream event), what it was like to play Augusta National and his advice for young people of color looking to get into broadcasting.

Plus, the guys discuss Stewart Cink’s RBC Heritage win, Lydia Ko’s domination at the Lotte Championship and dole out their Shanks of the Week.