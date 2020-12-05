In bid for back-to-back wins, Christiaan Bezuidenhout leads by 5 in South Africa

Getty Images

SUN CITY, South Africa – Christiaan Bezuidenhout moved five shots clear at the South African Open on Saturday and is well on course for a second straight win on the European Tour.

The South African carded a 5-under 67 in the third round – his third straight 67 at this tournament – to move to 15 under overall and comfortably clear of Jamie Donaldson (72) and Dylan Frittelli (70).

Bezuidenhout and Donaldson began the day tied for the lead at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Full-field scores from the South African Open

It all changed around the turn when Bezuidenhout made birdies at Nos. 6 and 7 and Donaldson made bogeys at Nos. 8, 10 and 11.

Bezuidenhout extended his lead with three more birdies on the back nine.

Bezuidenhout won last weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and has a good chance of becoming the first player since Justin Rose in 2017 to win European Tour events on consecutive weeks.

Highlights: Bezuidenhout extends lead to 5 in South Africa

South Africa's Frittelli and Wales' Donaldson are at 10 under. There are four South Africans in the top five with Dean Burmester (71) and JC Ritchie (66), tied for fourth on 9 under.

The South African Open is the third European Tour event in South Africa in three weeks ahead of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.

