Big 12 individual champion to earn Greenbrier invite

Another college golfer will get a spot start in the pros.

Tournament officials at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier announced Monday that the Big 12 individual medalist will receive an exemption into this year’s PGA Tour event.

The Big 12 Championship, a 72-hole event scheduled for April 26-28, is also being held at The Old White TPC.

Over the past several years, The Greenbrier has extended an invitation to the Haskins Award winner, which is given annually to the top men's college player, and the West Virginia Amateur champion.

The Greenbrier is moving this year from July 4 weekend to Sept. 12-15, as part of the new 2019-20 Tour schedule that hasn’t yet been announced.

Four players, including former Texas standout Doug Ghim, tied for medalist honors at the 2018 Big 12 Championship. Past Big 12 individual champions include Morgan Hoffmann (2009, '11), Rickie Fowler (2008), Anthony Kim (2005), Hunter Mahan (2003) and Charles Howell III (2000).

Other PGA Tour events also extend exemptions to college winners, including the Valspar Championship (Valspar Collegiate) and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Southern Highlands Collegiate). The RSM Classic offers an invite to the winner of the Jones Cup, a top amateur event played by many college players during the winter break.