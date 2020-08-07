Biggest hitter at Harding Park so far? Not a dialed-back Bryson DeChambeau

SAN FRANCISCO – Midway through Day 2 at the PGA Championhip, Cameron Champ and Bryson DeChambeau ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in driving distance.

Philosophically, though, the two were worlds apart on how to play TPC Harding Park.

Although DeChambeau said earlier this week that Harding Park was a course that could be overpowered, he dialed that assessment back on Friday following a second-round 70.

“I can't really let it rip out here this week,” said DeChambeau, who trails Champ by 4 yards with a 318.3-yard driving average. “I feel like the rough is too penalizing, and I'm trying to keep it in the fairway. Sometimes the risk really isn't worth the reward."

Some of DeChambeau’s reluctance to unleash the “Kraken” is likely based on his play Friday. He hit just 4 of 14 fairways and struggled to recover when he found the thick rough.

Champ, who rallied on Friday with a 6-under 64 to move into a tie for fourth place, had a much different outlook.

“I'm a lot more committed over it versus trying to hit a little low-cut driver," said Champ, who was more proficient off the tee during the second round, hitting nine fairways and leading the field in strokes gained: off the tee. "Usually whenever I swing harder it goes straighter, and today kind of proved that."