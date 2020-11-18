Bill Haas withdraws from RSM Classic after testing positive for COVID-19

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Bill Haas withdrew from the RSM Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haas finished runner-up at the event in 2010 and had made the cut at Sea Island Resort in five of his seven starts, but has struggled this season with three missed cuts in four starts.

“It’s obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family,” Haas said in a statement.

Haas, who was in the field on a sponsor's exemption, is the 16th player to test positive for COVID-19 since the PGA Tour restarted its schedule in June. He will self-isolate for 10 days.