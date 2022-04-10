Billy Horschel predicts he'll finally break 70 at ANGC, and has a putt to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Billy Horschel had one goal on Sunday at the Masters, and teeing off more than four hours before the final group it had nothing to do with winning.

“Love everything about [the Masters] but this place continues to baffle me,” he said late Saturday on social media. “Haven’t shot in the 60s in my 27 rounds here. But all of that changes today! Today, Augusta and I finally become in sync!”

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

Since playing his first Masters in 2014, Horschel has come close to shooting in the 60s before, opening with rounds of 70 in 2015 and ’16, and back-to-back rounds of 70 to start his week in ’20. But that sub-70 round has eluded him.

Thanks to two late birdies on Sunday at Nos. 15 and 16, Horschel needed a birdie at the last to reach that goal, but his 12-footer caught the right lip of the hole and slipped by.

“I'm going to have to wait another year to try to shoot in the 60s. I played really good today,” he said. “I was a little more into it than maybe somebody else would be teeing second off and being 10 over par to start the day.”

Horschel finished with a 2-under 70 and was tied for 43rd when he completed his round.