At BMW Ladies Champ., Jin Young Ko notches 200th win on LPGA by South Korean

South Korean Jin Young Ko notched an impressive feat when she overcame a four-shot deficit to win the BMW Ladies Championship Sunday in her home country.

The win marks the 200th on the LPGA by a South Korean-born player.

"Before the event, we were at 199th, and I think I contributed about 5 percent to that 199th, and I was really satisfied with that," she said. "But this is a tremendous honor. And I think it's very fortunate that I am the player, the 200th win player, and I actually think that it's really fortunate that it was an event held in Korea as well.

"And obviously being the player of the 200th win of the Korean player was not a goal that I was working toward, it just happens so that I was really focused and I did my best and this came along. So I'm very happy and satisfied."

Though Ko's streak of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s ended on Thursday, she is in the midst of a hot streak that includes three wins, a runner-up and a T-6 in her last five starts.

The BMW Ladies was the second consecutive win for Ko as she won the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey two weeks ago. The last player to post back-to-back wins on the LPGA was Nelly Korda in June. Ko surpassed Korda for the No. 1 spot in the world rankings with her in Busan, South Korea.