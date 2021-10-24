At BMW Ladies Champ., Jin Young Ko notches 200th win on LPGA by South Korean

Getty Images

South Korean Jin Young Ko notched an impressive feat when she overcame a four-shot deficit to win the BMW Ladies Championship Sunday in her home country. 

The win marks the 200th on the LPGA by a South Korean-born player. 

"Before the event, we were at 199th, and I think I contributed about 5 percent to that 199th, and I was really satisfied with that," she said. "But this is a tremendous honor. And I think it's very fortunate that I am the player, the 200th win player, and I actually think that it's really fortunate that it was an event held in Korea as well.

"And obviously being the player of the 200th win of the Korean player was not a goal that I was working toward, it just happens so that I was really focused and I did my best and this came along. So I'm very happy and satisfied." 

Full-field scores from the BMW Ladies Championship

J.Y.Ko gets first playoff win at BMW; back to No. 1

 BY Associated Press  — 

The LPGA Tour said Ko is projected to become world No. 1 with the win, overtaking American Nelly Korda.

Though Ko's streak of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s ended on Thursday, she is in the midst of a hot streak that includes three wins, a runner-up and a T-6 in her last five starts. 

The BMW Ladies was the second consecutive win for Ko as she won the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey two weeks ago. The last player to post back-to-back wins on the LPGA was Nelly Korda in June. Ko surpassed Korda for the No. 1 spot in the world rankings with her in Busan, South Korea. 

 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Two tied as J.Y. Ko rebounds with 64 in S. Korea

BY Associated Press  — 

Hee Jeong Lim and Na Rin An lead the BMW Ladies, while Jin Young Ko was back in the 60s and back in contention.
News & Opinion

J.Y. Ko's scoring streak ends at BMW Ladies

BY Associated Press  — 

Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA scoring record in the rain while her South Korean compatriots packed the leaderboard.
Golf Central

More titles on the line for J.Y. Ko at BMW Ladies

BY Max Schreiber  — 

World No. 2 Jin Young Ko in her native South Korea looking to make more history on home soil at the BMW Ladies Championship. 