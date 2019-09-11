GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Danielle Kang made an entertaining rookie debut at the Solheim Cup in Iowa two years ago.

She sang, she danced, and she buried putts from all over the place winning three of her four matches while helping the Americans rout the Europeans.

Kang relishes attention. She said that during her debut.

But will she curb her flamboyance on the road, in Scotland?

“I hear that I’m going to be booed,” Kang said after a practice round Wednesday at Gleneagles.

Kang later said she was joking about that, but she did say she won’t be curbing her enthusiasm for the format.

“I'm loud, whether I'm in Nevada or in Scotland,” Kang said. “I don't think I change, no matter where I am.

“I'm definitely going to embrace the first tee. I'm going to embrace whenever I get a chance to hit it. I'm going to embrace the fans out there for the entire golf course, whenever I get to play. And I'm just embracing this vibe, that we all get to have and experience among teammates and the rival team.

“It's a lot of fun, and I'm excited to have a lot of fun out here.”

Kang, 26, a two-time LPGA winner and major champion, likes the match-play format. She showed that winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2010 and ’11.

So, about that booing.

A British reporter reminded Kang of the Scots’ reputation as knowledgeable fans with great respect for the game.

“You're right,” Kang said. “Scotsmen are very respectful and honorable. This is where the home of golf started. This is where the home of golf is. So, I'm excited to see what the fans are going to be like, and I know I'm going to hear that ‘Ole’ song as well.

“It's definitely going to be a different vibe from Des Moines. I do know that. There will be more Europe chants than U.S.A. chants.”