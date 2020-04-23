Botched: Jena Sims gives boyfriend Brooks Koepka quarantine 'haircut'

Getty Images

There’s one universal rule we can all agree on during this coronavirus quarantine period — Don’t cut your own hair at home.

Brooks Koepka is smarter than that, so he asked his girlfriend, Jena Sims, to do it for him. 

That didn’t work out so well either. Watch it unfold below. 

Koepka tweeted "Bowl cuts are back," Thursday evening after the disaster, joking his beanie would be staying on for a while post-haircut. 

Are they? ... Are they?

And in case you like giving yourself nightmares - Stare at this photo for 30 seconds right before you go to sleep.

