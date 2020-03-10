Brandel Chamblee commends Rory McIlroy as he skewers PGL for its 'sewer' money

Rory McIlroy has on multiple occasions over the last month spoken out against the Premier Golf League.

And now you don't have to wonder what side of the fence Brandel Chamblee is on either. He made his feelings clear Tuesday night.

Speaking on Live From The Players, the Golf Channel analyst lauded McIlroy for having the integrity to say no to the PGL and then went on raise his objections to the league's funding, which has ties for the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

The video and text of his comments appears below:

Chamblee skewers PGL: Money is coming from the sewer

"Rory's rebuff of the PGL — yeah, it was about autonomy — but more than that, far more than that, it was about integrity. Rory had the audacity to question where the money for the PGL was coming from, as if you should care where the money is coming from.

"If water is flowing downhill from a sewer, philosophically, the place where this money is coming from is the sewer of philosophical ideas. This is where they kill apostates; this is where they put homosexuals in bags and throw them off roofs; this is where they chop up journalists if they don't like what they say. So, philosophically, this is the sewer.

"So if water is flowing downhill from a sewer, and because the volume is so great it's contamination is diffused such that you can't really tell that it's contaminated, and everybody is telling you to take a drink — Rory stands alone in saying, 'Don't drink the water. It's contaminated.'

"And what he did there is far more rare and far more important than his talent is. His talent entertains us, and as rare as his talent is, you see that occasionally. But to see that kind of talent accompanied with this social awareness and this philosophical precocity, if you want to call it that, that's out of this park."