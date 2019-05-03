We’re going deep in this week’s podcast. And by ‘we’, we mean Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz.

In Episode 4 of the Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz, the two veterans focus on The Man: Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Chamblee, of course, dives into the swing that helped Woods claim his 15th career major title, and first since 2008. Both men then plunge into Tiger’s past – the good, bad and ugly – and debate where his comeback ranks among the best in sports – not just golf – history.

And with everything that transpired at Augusta National, is Tiger Woods the best player in the game today? Can the current generation challenge him better than the previous one? Is Jack Nicklaus’ major wins record really in jeopardy?

The answer to all these questions is a click away in this scintillating podcast: