After having a front-row seat to Brandt Snedeker’s 10-under 60 Friday at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Thomas couldn’t believe the clinic that he witnessed on the greens.

“Man, that guy can putt,” Thomas said.

Snedeker totaled 136 feet on 27 putts in the second round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club near Toronto. He made five putts from outside of 12 feet, including a 20-footer for eagle at the par-5 fourth hole, his 13th hole of the day, and a 12-foot par save after hitting a shank with his approach on the par-4 seventh hole.

In all, Snedeker carded eight birdies and an eagle.

“Today was a lot of fun,” Snedeker said. “The hole looked like [the size of] a beach ball to me.”

Snedeker becomes the first person since 1983 to shoot rounds of 59, 60 and 61 on Tour. He fired his 59 at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, three years after carding 61 at the same event.

The 38-year-old Snedeker, who sits at 11 under through two rounds, didn’t realize until his penultimate hole that he had a chance to join Jim Furyk as the only players in Tour history with two sub-60 rounds. He missed his 50-plus-footer on the par-3 eighth before nearly holing out on the par-4 ninth, settling instead for a 5-foot birdie make.

“I'm not scared about going low,” Snedeker said. “I realize these days don't happen very often. Almost get more excited when I feel like it's going that way. You don't get these days very often on Tour. More often than not you're getting beat up. You have to take advantage of it."

Snedeker has just two top-10 finishes this season and only one since a T-2 at the season-opening Safeway Open last fall. He had cracked the top 20, though, in each of his past two starts.