Brendan Grace can relate to John Rahm's WD after third round of the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Brendan Grace was the only person who watched Saturday’s surreal scene at the Memorial with even a remote understanding of what Jon Rahm was going through.

Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after testing positive for COVID-19. He had a six-stroke lead and had tied the 54-hole scoring record with an 18-under total.

Grace wasn’t leading but he was tied for second place last fall at the Barracuda Championship when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw.

“It’s not nice, but you know the wheel turns. He’s going to come back, he’ll probably come back at the U.S. Open wanting it even more. Maybe it’s a good thing,” Grace said following the final round of the Memorial, where he finished in fourth place.

Rahm’s positive test came as a result of contact tracing which had forced the Spaniard to test every day this week, while Grace was feeling “tired” after the second round and was tested before the third round. The South African also wasn’t in the lead but the withdrawal did have consequences.

“I was second when I withdrew. For him it was a little different story. I think top-5 player in the world. For me it was trying to keep my card last year after COVID. It’s one of those things it’s such a tough situation to be in and it’s such an unlucky break,” Grace said. “I know he’ll be back.”