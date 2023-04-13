Brian Harman's post-Masters downtime good for RBC, bad for pig and turkey

Brian Harman was part of the fortunate late-early groupings last week at the Masters. Unfortunately for him, he shot 77-74 and was done on Friday with no need to be around for the weekend.

Harman, a Georgia native who lives on Sea Island, made the shortish trek home before making his way to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for this week’s RBC Heritage.

What did he do during his time off?

“I went, and I killed a pig Friday night at my farm, and I killed a turkey Saturday morning. I didn't hit any balls until I got here Tuesday,” he said.

Not everyone’s form of relaxation but it seems to have worked for Harman. The 36-year-old, whose last Tour win came in 2017, made six birdies and no bogeys on Thursday at Harbour Town.

His 65 had him one off the early lead, held by Viktor Hovland.

“My game's been good. I mean, I was really excited to play Augusta last week. I had struggled for a while, and I played good at the Match Play, ran into Patrick Cantlay. He just beat me. Played good against him, though. Missed a couple putts,” Harman said.

“Then I prepared for Augusta as good as I'd ever prepared for it. I was really excited and just laid an egg. So, yeah, you just have to be patient. You just never know when it's going to happen.”