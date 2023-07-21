Tommy Fleetwood is aware of how well Brian Harman has played through 36 holes of the 151st Open Championship.

"He's a long way in front," Fleetwood said. "Of course, there's a long way to go, but still, for myself and everybody else playing, it's just do your thing, play one shot at a time."

That said, Fleetwood can't complain. He may be five shots back of Harman, the midway leader at Royal Liverpool, but in solo second at 5 under, Fleetwood is also part of Saturday's final pairing. He and Harman will tee off in Round 3 at XX.

"I've put in chases before in the past, and look, at the end of the day if somebody said you're going out in the last group on Saturday, I don't care what the situation was or what anybody had shot, I'd have probably taken it," Fleetwood added. "That's the way I look at it, and just look forward to playing over the weekend."

Here are the complete pairings and tee times for Round 3 of The Open at Hoylake:

(All times ET)

3:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 a.m.: Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 a.m.: Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 a.m.: Cam Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, JT Poston

5:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 a.m.: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8 a.m.: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 a.m.: Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork

8:30 a.m.: Laurie Cander, Richard Bland

8:45 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 a.m.: Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 a.m.: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 a.m.: Tristan Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 a.m.: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman