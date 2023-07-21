Tommy Fleetwood is aware of how well Brian Harman has played through 36 holes of the 151st Open Championship.
"He's a long way in front," Fleetwood said. "Of course, there's a long way to go, but still, for myself and everybody else playing, it's just do your thing, play one shot at a time."
That said, Fleetwood can't complain. He may be five shots back of Harman, the midway leader at Royal Liverpool, but in solo second at 5 under, Fleetwood is also part of Saturday's final pairing. He and Harman will tee off in Round 3 at XX.
"I've put in chases before in the past, and look, at the end of the day if somebody said you're going out in the last group on Saturday, I don't care what the situation was or what anybody had shot, I'd have probably taken it," Fleetwood added. "That's the way I look at it, and just look forward to playing over the weekend."
Here are the complete pairings and tee times for Round 3 of The Open at Hoylake:
(All times ET)
3:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
4:05 a.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler
4:15 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay
4:25 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings
4:35 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)
4:45 a.m.: Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
5 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth
5:10 a.m.: Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki
5:20 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
5:30 a.m.: Cam Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
5:40 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, JT Poston
5:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
6 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long
6:15 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
6:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im
6:35 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners
6:45 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
6:55 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd
7:05 a.m.: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick
7:15 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten
7:30 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk
7:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson
7:50 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer
8 a.m.: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem
8:10 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
8:20 a.m.: Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork
8:30 a.m.: Laurie Cander, Richard Bland
8:45 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard
8:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson
9:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan
9:15 a.m.: Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi
9:25 a.m.: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
9:35 a.m.: Tristan Lawrence, Matthew Southgate
9:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
10 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui
10:10 a.m.: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma
10:20 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka
10:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman