As winds whipped Friday at Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman appeared unaffected, shooting 6-under 65 to climb to 10 under and taking a commanding lead at this Open Championship.

But will Mother Nature turn the dial up a notch this weekend and offer Harman a little more to think about as he tries to fend off the competition for his first major title? According to the latest forecast, it actually looks as if she’ll turn it down a little – at least in turns of the fan.

Friday evening’s update forecasts that winds, which reached nearly 20 mph sustained with gusts in the mid-20s, will die down for the final 36 holes. For much of Saturday and Sunday, winds are expected to sustain around the high single-digits with gusts in the mid-teens. Temps will continue to fluctuate in the 60s.

And the rain, well, it will continue on and off, with a 97% chance on Saturday and 88% chance on Sunday.