Brittany Altomare is picking up where she left off at the Solheim Cup.

With a 5-under-par 66 Friday, Altomare moved into a three-way tie for the lead at the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic in suburban Dallas. At 9 under overall, she shares the lead with Alena Sharp (65) and Cheyenne Knight (67).

They’re each seeking their first LPGA title.

In fact, the top six players on the leaderboard are all looking to win their first LPGA titles.

Stephanie Meadow (72) is one shot back, with Jaye Marie Green (68) and Katherine Perry (68) each two shots back.

Knight is enjoying home cooking this week. The LPGA rookie is a two-time Texas state high school champion from nearby Aledo, with a strong local following turning out for her at Old American Golf Club.

“It’s incredible,” Knight said. “I know they're going to cheer for me if I make a birdie or if I make a bogey. Just having all my family and friends here, it means a lot, just having that support because I don't get to play close to home very often. Just seeing them smiling and cheering me on is definitely a little advantage."

Altomare made an impressive Solheim Cup debut in Scotland three weeks ago, closing with four birdies over the final six holes teaming with fellow American Nelly Korda to come from 3 down with three holes to go to halve an opening fourballs match. She teamed with Annie Park to defeat Suzann Pettersen and Bronte Law in another fourballs match and won her singles match.

Altomare, 28, made her first big splash on an international stage finishing runner-up at the Evian Championship in 2017. She is ninth on tour in total birdies made this season, but her consistency is also notable.

“I was putting well [today], and I just didn't make any mistakes,” Altomare said.

Altomare has now gone 70 consecutive holes without a bogey, dating back to last week’s Indy Women in Tech Championship.

“Charlie [Ryan] my caddie, has helped me to just manage the golf courses really well and not get ourselves in too much trouble, so it's been good,” Altomare said.

Her weekend plan?

“I think just keep on doing what I'm doing, just play smart, which I think is really key, and then when I have the opportunities, to maybe go for pins or a par 5, just take them,” she said.