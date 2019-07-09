Brittany Lincicome announced late Monday that she has given birth to her first child.

She and her husband, Dewald Gouws, report that their daughter, Emery Reign Gouws, came into the world Monday afternoon, a bit earlier than they expected.

“So our little bundle of joy decided she didn’t want to wait anymore to make her grand entrance,” Lincicome wrote in an Instagram post. “I flew to Chicago for an outing yesterday, and she came today at 3:50 p.m. She is exactly 8 weeks early. So we need some prayers for her. So far she is doing awesome.”

Lincicome posted a photo of Emery.

“She is 4 pounds, 11 ounces,” Lincicome wrote. “Mommy and daddy love you so much.”

Lincicome flew from her Gulfport, Fla., home to the Chicago area on Sunday for the annual Rockford Pro-Am, which has supported various charitable causes over its 43-year history. The pro-am was played Monday, but Lincicome didn’t make it. She gave birth at a Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Gouws was there for the birth.

The baby was due Sept. 1.

“Mom and baby are doing great,” Gouws wrote in a text in an answer to a GolfChannel.com query. “The hospital is incredible and the staff amazing.

“Emery is already off oxygen and doing wonderful!”

Lincicome and Gouws have faced some challenges adding to their family. Earlier this year, Lincicome shared her heartache over the couple losing a child to a miscarriage last year. She shared the couple’s story in hopes that it would comfort other couples who have experienced that pain.

“There were a lot of tears, but God has a plan for us,” Lincicome said earlier this year.

There were tears of joy Monday in Rockford, and on Tuesday, Lincicome provided another update in the form of an Instagram video, saying the baby was "doing great."