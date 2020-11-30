Brittany Lincicome withdraws from LPGA event after positive COVID-19 test

Brittany Lincicome has withdrawn from this week’s Volunteers of America Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lincicome made an announcement on Instagram last week, saying:

“Although I have been very cautious, unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. My husband and baby girl are both negative. I am now self-isolating and working on contract tracing with all those I have been in contact with. I have mild symptoms but am very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Volunteers of America Classic. I will be isolating at home until it is safe to resume my schedule. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour.”

Lincicome, a two-time major champion, anticipates being cleared to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open, Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, according to Golfweek.