DALY CITY, Calif. – Bronte Law couldn’t convert her spectacular charge into a historic comeback victory Sunday at the Mediheal Championship, but she said she learned lessons to help her break through and win her first LPGA title.

Ten shots back at day’s start, Law would have matched the LPGA record for a final-round comeback, a mark shared by three players, but Sei Young Kim defeated her and Jeongeun Lee6 with a birdie at the first playoff hole.

“My golf is in a good place right now,” Law said. “If someone had told me I was going to be in a playoff at the start of the day, I would have told them that they were crazy. So, the reality is I did something that I wouldn't have even believed at the start of the day. So, there’s a lot to take from that.”

The 24-year-old Englishwoman and UCLA graduate is in her third year on tour.

“I will build on this experience,” she said. “It's always fun being in contention. So, I just hope that there's a lot more of this to come.”

After six straight pars to open her round, Law caught fire. She made five birdies and an eagle in the middle of the round to shoot 7-under-par 65 on a very difficult Lake Merced Golf Club setup. She finished two hours ahead of Kim, waiting in the clubhouse while watching the tournament on TV before giving herself about an hour or so to warm up again.

“It was tough,” Law said of the wait. “It was really like nothing I have ever experienced before. I just tried to stay calm and conserve energy, because it's been a long week already.”

Law said she loved Lake Merced’s difficult setup.

“The harder, the better” she said. “I love a challenge.”