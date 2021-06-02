Brooke Henderson aiming for the 'big trophy' at U.S. Women's Open

Getty Images
ORLANDO, Fla. - LPGA star Brooke Henderson his a tee shot at the Diamond Resorts Invitational.  - 

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Women’s Open holds a special place in Brooke Henderson's heart because at 15 years old, it was the first cut she made on the LPGA Tour and then at 17, she finished T-10 and placed low amateur.

“I got to be on the 18th green when Michelle Wie was awarded her trophy, which is a pretty incredible feeling,” said Henderson on Wednesday who is making her 9th appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open and looking to win her first this week at The Olympic Club.

In 2016 Henderson defeated Lydia Ko in a playoff to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She hasn’t won a major since but cherishes that victory. 

“It gives me a lot of confidence [to be a major champion] because sometimes you wonder how you're ever going to be able to finish four rounds or be able to play well on golf courses this challenging. Mentally, I've made a lot of gains as of recently, and physically I'm always working hard to improve every day.”

Henderson’s mental strength and veteran experience at numerous U.S. Women’s Opens will prove her well this week. Not to mention, her 10 wins on the LPGA Tour including her most recent victory at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

“Having that win in L.A. was huge. It gave me a lot of confidence back and got me really excited for the rest of this season. I've had a very successful career out on the LPGA Tour and just trying to improve all the time. I'm excited for the future and what that holds and just trying to chase big goals and big dreams.”

Henderson looks back on the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open with a smile but is eager for more. 

“I got the little medal that day, but hopefully someday I'll get the big trophy," she said. 

More articles like this

Brooke Henderson
Golf Central

Henderson looks to regain confidence at ANA

BY Amy Rogers  — 

Like many, Brooke Henderson is trying to navigate a different world in an out of sports. And, like many, she's still figuring out how.
News & Opinion

Brooke, Nelly share 54-hole lead at ANA

BY Associated Press  — 

Competitors since they were teenagers, Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda are tied going into a final round at Mission Hills that could be quite a show.
Golf Central

Best of: What made us say 'WTH?!' in 2019

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There were controversies, top shots and iconic moments. But these were the times in 2019 that we found ourselves asking: What the hell?