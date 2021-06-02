Brooke Henderson aiming for the 'big trophy' at U.S. Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Women’s Open holds a special place in Brooke Henderson's heart because at 15 years old, it was the first cut she made on the LPGA Tour and then at 17, she finished T-10 and placed low amateur.

“I got to be on the 18th green when Michelle Wie was awarded her trophy, which is a pretty incredible feeling,” said Henderson on Wednesday who is making her 9th appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open and looking to win her first this week at The Olympic Club.

In 2016 Henderson defeated Lydia Ko in a playoff to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She hasn’t won a major since but cherishes that victory.

“It gives me a lot of confidence [to be a major champion] because sometimes you wonder how you're ever going to be able to finish four rounds or be able to play well on golf courses this challenging. Mentally, I've made a lot of gains as of recently, and physically I'm always working hard to improve every day.”

Henderson’s mental strength and veteran experience at numerous U.S. Women’s Opens will prove her well this week. Not to mention, her 10 wins on the LPGA Tour including her most recent victory at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

“Having that win in L.A. was huge. It gave me a lot of confidence back and got me really excited for the rest of this season. I've had a very successful career out on the LPGA Tour and just trying to improve all the time. I'm excited for the future and what that holds and just trying to chase big goals and big dreams.”

Henderson looks back on the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open with a smile but is eager for more.

“I got the little medal that day, but hopefully someday I'll get the big trophy," she said.