Brooke Henderson set to return at LA Open, where she is defending champ

Brooke Henderson is planning on defending her title this week at Wilshire Country Club.

Henderson’s agent told TSN’s Bob Weeks that Henderson will return to action at the DIO Implant LA Open, which begins Thursday in Los Angeles, a week after the 24-year-old Canadian withdrew from the Lotte Championship because of an unspecified illness.

Last year at Wilshire, Henderson edged Jessica Korda by a shot. Last week, Henderson opened in 2-over 74 before pulling out prior to the second round in Hawaii. She had won the Lotte twice previously, in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to last week’s WD, Henderson had opened the season with six straight top-13 finishes, including a runner-up at the season opener in Orlando, Florida.

She put a 46-inch driver into play last month at the Chevron Championship, replacing her 48-inch club, after the LPGA adopted a modern local rule limiting driver shafts to 46 inches or shorter.

