MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Now that the dust has settled on the major championship season, Brooks Koepka can reflect on what was by nearly every measure a dominant campaign.

Koepka won the PGA Championship, was 36 under par in the four majors (the best of any player by far this season), and had just two over-par rounds out of 16. He’s also the first player since Rickie Fowler in 2014 to finish in the top 5 in all four major championships in the same season.

As impressive as all that sounds, his 2019 major season still ranks behind last year’s campaign.

“I won two times last year and I won once this year, so obviously last year was a little bit better, I just look at it that way,” said Koepka, who won the 2018 U.S. Open and PGA Championship. “My expectations are definitely there to win every time, but it's definitely not as good as last year because I haven't won.”

For a player that has admitted that his focus is always on the majors, the objective now is to establish new goals to finish the year.

“I'm worried about this week. I'm worried about the FedExCup playoffs and then the Presidents Cup,” he said. “That's the only thing that I've got really in my future for certain. So that's what I'm going to focus on.”

He’s on pace for success on both fronts. Koepka is currently first on the season-long points race and the U.S. Presidents Cup points list.