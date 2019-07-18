PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Bethpage, Bellerive, Shinnecock Hills, Erin Hills – Brooks Koepka continues to prove that his brilliance travels.

The four-time major champion continued his impressive run in the game’s most important events with an opening 68 at The Open where he was tied for fourth place. He’s now been tied for fourth or better after 13 of his last 16 rounds in a major.

“I played pretty solid. I missed it in the right spots all day. Didn't really make any putts. Didn't take advantage of anything to really go low,” said Koepka, whose record in his last four major starts is first, second, first and second. “But definitely didn't shoot myself out of it, so I'm OK with that.”

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Koepka’s only miscue was at the 17th hole when his drive sailed well wide of the fairway and he was forced to chip out. He’s two shots off the lead held by J.B. Holmes.

Koepka’s best finish in an Open is a tie for sixth place in 2017 but he was encouraged after Day 1 and said he’s embraced the challenge of Royal Portrush.

“I like the creativity you have to have,” he said of links golf. “You'll be standing over a shot and I see about 20 different flights and shapes, any way you can get it close to the hole. It's just about picking the right one. That's what makes links golf so fun.”