Koepka (68) embracing the challenge of Royal Portrush; 'Didn't shoot myself out of it'

Getty Images

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Bethpage, Bellerive, Shinnecock Hills, Erin Hills – Brooks Koepka continues to prove that his brilliance travels.

The four-time major champion continued his impressive run in the game’s most important events with an opening 68 at The Open where he was tied for fourth place. He’s now been tied for fourth or better after 13 of his last 16 rounds in a major.

“I played pretty solid. I missed it in the right spots all day. Didn't really make any putts. Didn't take advantage of anything to really go low,” said Koepka, whose record in his last four major starts is first, second, first and second. “But definitely didn't shoot myself out of it, so I'm OK with that.”

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Koepka’s only miscue was at the 17th hole when his drive sailed well wide of the fairway and he was forced to chip out. He’s two shots off the lead held by J.B. Holmes.

Koepka’s best finish in an Open is a tie for sixth place in 2017 but he was encouraged after Day 1 and said he’s embraced the challenge of Royal Portrush.

“I like the creativity you have to have,” he said of links golf. “You'll be standing over a shot and I see about 20 different flights and shapes, any way you can get it close to the hole. It's just about picking the right one. That's what makes links golf so fun.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Punch Shot: Who wins, who disappoints

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Who wins, who surprises, who disappoints at The Open? Our team of writers at Royal Portrush weighs in with predictions for the last major of this decade.

Gary Woodland
Golf Central

Player scripting for The Open at Royal Portrush

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The warm and sunny weather has faded, making way for typical rainy, cold and windy Open conditions at Royal Portrush. Here's what some of the game's top stars will be wearing this week.
Golf Central

OWGR projections: DJ can return to No. 1; Tiger to No. 2?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Only Dustin Johnson has a chance to leapfrog Brooks Koepka and return to No. 1 in the world rankings.