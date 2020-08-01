Brooks Koepka (68) still in hunt in Memphis after putting alignment fix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – If Brooks Koepka was looking for a silver lining in his game this week at TPC Southwind, he’s certainly found it.

Despite a second-round 71 and a poor start on Saturday, the defending champion rebounded for a third-round 68 that moved him to within three strokes of the lead held by Brendon Todd.

Another poor day on the greens was off-set by some of the best ballstriking he’s had since he won last year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

“I'm hitting it good, I like where it's at. I think there's still a little bit of room for improvement just for comfort as far as the changes we made are only five, six days old now,” Koepka said.

He’s first this week in strokes gained: tee to green and strokes gained: approach to the green and fourth in driving distance.

As for his putting, Koepka said he and putting coach Phil Kenyon met after Friday’s round and they seemed to find the issue while they were reviewing tape of his second round.

“We found out yesterday, I actually hit good putts all day. We went back and watched some footage of it and my alignment got off. You think you're lined up right and it's not,” he said “[Kenyon] just noticed that the alignment was, where I thought was center was maybe left edge, inside left.”