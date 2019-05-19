FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – It turns out Brooks Koepka will have the final word in a spat with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee that began at last month’s Masters.

Chamblee had taken a hard line on Koepka, first criticizing a recent weight loss and then questioning his toughness.

“His talent is undeniable,” Chamblee said during “Live From The Masters” following Round 2. “But I’ve heard people say this. You extrapolate from accomplishment, you infer qualities from a human being like, ‘He’s really tough.’ Maybe he is, I don’t know. I've got to say, I still need to be convinced.”

After his fourth major victory on Sunday in his eighth Grand Slam start Koepka was asked if a particular criticism stood out to him.

“Telling me I wasn't tough. That pissed me off. That really pissed me off,” said Koepka, who beat world No. 1 Dustin Johnson by two strokes at Bethpage.

The dispute escalated earlier this month when Chamblee was asked during a podcast with Jaime Diaz if Tiger Woods was currently the game’s best player. In a perceived slight by omission, Chamblee said Rory McIlroy and Johnson were the players “who could hang with [Woods].”

Koepka responded to Chamblee’s comment on Twitter, with a picture of him wearing a clown nose.

Asked on Sunday at Bethpage who questioned his toughness Koepka didn’t mention Chamblee by name. “I think we all know,” he said.

Late on Sunday, Chamblee gave the champ credit, saying, “He’s made a believer out of me.”