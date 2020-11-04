Brooks Koepka alongside defending champion in Houston Open featured groups

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is grouped with a pair of top international players, while Brooks Koepka will play alongside the defending champion at the Vivint Houston Open.

Among the featured groups at Memorial Park Golf Course, Johnson will go out at 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday with Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Australian Adam Scott. The threesome is off at 8:25 a.m. ET on Friday.

Koepka, meanwhile, has the 8:25 a.m. ET slot on Thursday, with last year's Houston Open winner, Lanto Griffin, and Jordan Spieth. They'll be out at 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday.

Other notable groups include last week's winner in Bermuda, Brian Gay, with Sergio Garcia and Tony Finau. They are out at 8:35 a.m. ET in Round 1 and 1:15 p.m. ET in Round 2.

The trio of Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and Jason Day has the reverse times of 1:15 p.m. ET and then 8:35 a.m. ET.

