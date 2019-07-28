'As sick as you can be,' Koepka perseveres for WGC-FedEx St. Jude victory

Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brooks Koepka isn’t the type of guy who makes excuses, and even after his victory Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational he downplayed an obvious illness this week at TPC Southwind.

“It doesn't affect me hitting a golf ball,” said Koepka, who closed with a 65 for a three-stroke victory over Webb Simpson. “I don't feel good. I haven't felt good all week, but I don't want to make an excuse, I'm not trying to complain. Just get on with it. People go to work sick all the time.”

Koepka caused a stir when he arrived at TPC Southwind just 45 minutes before his final-round tee time, but he explained that wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“I always take less time on Sunday,” he said. “I played for three straight days, it's hot, I don't feel that great, so I'm not going to go out there and waste my energy on the range when I can do it on the course.”

The illness appears to be the culmination of two consecutive weeks on the road and his travel from last week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland to Memphis, and although Koepka dismissed his condition it certainly didn’t make the week any easier.

“He is about as sick as you can be,” said Koepka’s swing coach Claude Harmon III. “He didn’t work out this morning, he was going to bed pretty much every night about 8 [p.m.]. That’s one of the reasons why the warm up was so short yesterday and today because he said he needed to conserve his energy.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Simpson's strong finish bolsters chances at TC

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Webb Simpson’s timing couldn’t have been better. He closed his final round at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with a 64 to bolster his chances at making the Tour Championship.
Golf Central

Rory's putter goes ice-cold in steamy Memphis

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It was another emotional week for Rory McIlroy for all the wrong reasons as he stumbled on Sunday again at TPC Southwind.
News & Opinion

Memphis triumph cements Koepka's status as world's best

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka brought his grand-slam game to steamy Memphis and made a major statement, steamrolling the field by three strokes.