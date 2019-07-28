MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brooks Koepka isn’t the type of guy who makes excuses, and even after his victory Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational he downplayed an obvious illness this week at TPC Southwind.

“It doesn't affect me hitting a golf ball,” said Koepka, who closed with a 65 for a three-stroke victory over Webb Simpson. “I don't feel good. I haven't felt good all week, but I don't want to make an excuse, I'm not trying to complain. Just get on with it. People go to work sick all the time.”

Koepka caused a stir when he arrived at TPC Southwind just 45 minutes before his final-round tee time, but he explained that wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“I always take less time on Sunday,” he said. “I played for three straight days, it's hot, I don't feel that great, so I'm not going to go out there and waste my energy on the range when I can do it on the course.”

The illness appears to be the culmination of two consecutive weeks on the road and his travel from last week’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland to Memphis, and although Koepka dismissed his condition it certainly didn’t make the week any easier.

“He is about as sick as you can be,” said Koepka’s swing coach Claude Harmon III. “He didn’t work out this morning, he was going to bed pretty much every night about 8 [p.m.]. That’s one of the reasons why the warm up was so short yesterday and today because he said he needed to conserve his energy.”