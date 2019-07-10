Brooks Koepka and Brooke Henderson know a thing or two about taking home trophies. Well now, they'll each need to make room for another one in the trophy case.

After a dominating year, Koepka won the ESPY award for Best Male Golfer, beating out Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari. Brooke Henderson took home the award for Best Female Golfer, edging out Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin-Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park.

In the past year, Koepka has successfully defended his title at the PGA Championship after winning at Bellerive in 2018, finished runner-up at the Masters in April, and also at last month's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, coming up just short of the first three-peat since Willie Anderson in 1905.

At just 21 years old, Henderson became the all-time winningest Canadian with her ninth victory after taking home the title in last month's Meijer LPGA Classic. The 8th-ranked player in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings also has wins at the Lotte Championship and the CP Women's Open in the last year.

In addition, Koepka is nominated for Best Male Athlete along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts.