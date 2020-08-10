Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau remain U.S. Open betting co-favorites

With a thrilling finish to the PGA Championship officially in the books, it's time to shift the major spotlight back east.

Winged Foot will host the rescheduled U.S. Open in a little more than a month, as the all-exempt field continues to take shape. It'll be the sixth time the New York course hosts the U.S. Open, and the first since 2006.

While Brooks Koepka couldn't back up his talk during the final round at TPC Harding Park, he remains one of the betting co-favorites for next month alongside Bryson DeChambeau according to oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Koepka went back-to-back at the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 before finishing second last year at Pebble Beach, while DeChambeau's T-4 finish Sunday was his first top-10 result in a major.

Fresh off his breakthrough win at Harding Park, Collin Morikawa saw his odds drop from 30/1 to 20/1 as he joined the short list of pre-tournament favorites. Tiger Woods' odds have gone the other way, drifting from 20/1 to 30/1, while Phil Mickelson is listed at 150/1 to complete the final leg of the career Grand Slam on a course where he let it get away 14 years ago.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds, with the opening round just 38 days away:

12/1: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

16/1: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson

20/1: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Patrick Cantlay

30/1: Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

40/1: Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

50/1: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland

60/1: Abraham Ancer, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton

80/1: Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im

100/1: Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd, Cameron Champ