Brooks Koepka bumps Patrick Reed out of U.S. Ryder Cup top six

That didn’t take long.

A week after Patrick Reed knocked Brooks Koepka out of the top six in the U.S. Ryder Cup team rankings, Koepka went out and won the Waste Management Phoenix Open to move back into the automatic picture.

Koepka, whose come-from-behind victory Sunday at TPC Scottsdale was his first win anywhere since the 2019 WGC-FedEx Invitational in Memphis, rose from seventh to third in points on Monday. Koepka is now behind only Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau as he attempts to qualify for his third straight Ryder Cup team.

“It's what I live for,” Koepka said Sunday after his win. “I live for those moments where you got to close, you got to hit some quality shots, quality putts. I don't know, I just like showing off, I guess.”

Koepka ranks second WMPO victory as his 'favorite win'

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s quest to make a fourth straight team received a big boost this week. Spieth tied for fourth to move up nine spots to No. 28.

Here is a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup picture:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Bryson DeChambeau

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Justin Thomas

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Patrick Reed

8. Webb Simpson

9. Tony Finau

10. Harris English

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Daniel Berger

13. Matthew Wolff

14. Kevin Kisner

15. Gary Woodland

Other notables: 20. Scottie Scheffler, 21. Tiger Woods, 28. Jordan Spieth, 33. Rickie Fowler, 41. Phil Mickelson, 44. Cameron Champ, 46. Will Zalatoris

The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.

Here is a look at the current European Ryder Cup picture:

EUROPEAN POINTS

1. Tyrrell Hatton

2. Tommy Fleetwood

3. Jon Rahm

4. Rory McIlroy

5. Victor Perez

6. Bernd Wiesberger

7. Matt Fitzpatrick

8. Danny Willett

9. Lee Westwood

10. Bob MacIntyre

11. Matthias Schwab

12. Rafa Cabrera Bello

13. Marcus Kinhult

14. Paul Casey

15. Benjamin Hebert

WORLD POINTS

1. Jon Rahm

2. Tyrrell Hatton

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Tommy Fleetwood

5. Victor Perez

6. Paul Casey

7. Danny Willett

8. Matt Fitzpatrick

9. Viktor Hovland

10. Bernd Wiesberger

11. Lee Westwood

12. Bob MacIntyre

13. Rafa Cabrera Bello

14. Justin Rose

15. Sergio Garcia

The top four players in European Points and the top five players in World Points not already qualified via European Points after the BMW PGA on Sept. 12 earn automatic spots on the European team. Three captain’s picks will be made on Sept. 13.