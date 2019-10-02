LAS VEGAS – Brooks Koepka made it clear Wednesday that he doesn’t need another Player of the Year Award to know he’s the LeBron James of golf.

This year’s POY vote stirred up debate after Koepka — who won three times and finished in the top 4 at all four majors with a victory at the PGA Championship — lost the vote to to Players and FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy.

Asked on Wednesday for his reaction to the vote, Koepka was initially short.

“I don't play for awards. I just play to win, win trophies, win tournaments,” he said.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

But then, right when it sounded like he was ready to move on and quash the conversation, the PGA Tour’s alpha dog made a sufficiently alpha comparison.

“Yeah, it would've been great, but I think everybody in this room knows — I mean, LeBron has only won 4 MVPs, and I'm pretty sure he's been the best player for more than just four years,” he added.

Koepka also mentioned that he feels close to 100 percent after undergoing stem-cell treatment in August for a torn patella tendon that had bothered him since March.

Coming off two seasons impacted by knee and wrist injuries, Koepka says he will now be able to devote more time to working on his game.

That should be of concern for the rest of the Tour, considering the world No. 1 has claimed four major titles since July of 2017 while limiting his practice.