Brooks Koepka confident he'll catch Tiger Woods at 15 major titles

Brooks Koepka has won four major titles and has been a consistent challenger in the game’s biggest events over the last five years.

The way he sees it, even at 31 years old, there is still plenty of time to tie Tiger Woods on the major victories list – maybe even Jack Nicklaus.

“In my mind, I’m going to catch him on majors. I believe that. I don’t see any reason that can stop me,” Koepka said of Tiger Woods’ mark of 15 major titles in a recent Golf Digest interview.

“I’m 31. I have another 14 years left. If I win one a year, I got Jack (who has a record 18 professional major wins). People misconstrue that as being cocky. No, that’s just my belief. If I don’t have that belief, I shouldn’t be out there. If you don’t think you can win, why the hell are you teeing it up?”

In a wide-ranging interview, Koepka also discussed the Ryder Cup and how it is difficult for him to change from an individual to a team mindset:

“It’s tough. There are times where I’m like, I won my match. I did my job. What do you want from me? I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That’s new, and you have to change the way you think about things. You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year. It’s so far from my normal routine. I can barely see my [personal] team. It’s hard to even go to the gym. At the Presidents Cup in New York, we had to go to the gym at 5 a.m. to get it in. We went to the Equinox, and it was me, Dustin and Tiger, and we come back and go to a team meeting. Under regular conditions, I take naps a lot. I might take an hour, hour-and-a-half nap, or just chill on the couch and watch “SportsCenter,” before rounds, after rounds, whatever. There’s no time to do that at the Ryder Cup. There’s no time to decompress.”