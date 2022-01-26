Brooks Koepka dyes hair bleach blonde; won't last until his wedding, he says

Will the real Brooks Koepka please stand up?

Koepka didn't attract attention Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open for his play — as he shot 2-under 70 and sits T-53 — but rather for his hair, as the four-time major champion debuted a new style, one Eminem famously donned in the 2000s.

“My barber has been wanting to do it for a while, so I told him I’d do it,” Koepka said. “Wasn’t much behind it other than we were just messing around.”

Full-field scores from Farmers Insurance Open

It appears Koepka has rocked this look before, as he changed his social media profile pictures to an old-school photo of him with the same bleach-blonde-colored hair.

Obviously, Koepka eventually went back to his natural color. But how long will he keep the look this time around?

“Probably won’t last until the wedding,” said Koepka, who is marrying Jena Sims in June. “Hopefully it’s out by then. If it was still in there, I think Jena would kill me.”