Koepka frustrated with putting, content with position

Getty Images

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – It’s definitely a major week: Brooks Koepka headed off Friday for some post-round practice.

Frustrated with his putting, Koepka lamented all of his missed opportunities that still left him only three shots back leading into the weekend at The Open.

“If I can just clean it up just the slightest little bit,” he said after rounds of 68-69, “I could be off and running.”

Koepka finished second at the U.S. Open while struggling on the seaside Poa annua, and he hasn’t yet found his stroke here on Portrush’s slow but pure greens.

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

That’s why he was heading to the practice putting green after meeting with reporters.

“Make sure all the mechanics are there, that the setup and the alignment are correct,” he said. “From there just make sure the stroke is right. It’s not really a speed issue. Just try to figure it out.”

Koepka has made only two bogeys through two rounds but has taken 58 putts – or just about the field average.

“I’m hanging around, I guess,” he said. “It’s not where I want to be, but I guess for not making anything, it’s hard to really expect to be up in the lead. So to be four or five back, it’s OK. I’ll figure it out this weekend.”  

More articles like this
Golf Central

Koepka: Good reason I didn't respond to Tiger

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods is going to need to get a new number for Brooks Koepka if the two are to discuss Presidents Cup strategy.
Golf Central

Koepka (68) again proving major game travels

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bethpage, Bellerive, Shinnecock Hills, Erin Hills – Brooks Koepka continues to prove that his brilliance travels.
Golf Central

Punch Shot: Who wins, who disappoints

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Who wins, who surprises, who disappoints at The Open? Our team of writers at Royal Portrush weighs in with predictions for the last major of this decade.