PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – It’s definitely a major week: Brooks Koepka headed off Friday for some post-round practice.

Frustrated with his putting, Koepka lamented all of his missed opportunities that still left him only three shots back leading into the weekend at The Open.

“If I can just clean it up just the slightest little bit,” he said after rounds of 68-69, “I could be off and running.”

Koepka finished second at the U.S. Open while struggling on the seaside Poa annua, and he hasn’t yet found his stroke here on Portrush’s slow but pure greens.

That’s why he was heading to the practice putting green after meeting with reporters.

“Make sure all the mechanics are there, that the setup and the alignment are correct,” he said. “From there just make sure the stroke is right. It’s not really a speed issue. Just try to figure it out.”

Koepka has made only two bogeys through two rounds but has taken 58 putts – or just about the field average.

“I’m hanging around, I guess,” he said. “It’s not where I want to be, but I guess for not making anything, it’s hard to really expect to be up in the lead. So to be four or five back, it’s OK. I’ll figure it out this weekend.”