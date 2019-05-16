Brooks Koepka began his PGA Championship title defense on the par-4 10th hole Thursday at Bethpage Black. The second nine is the more difficult side, but Koepka didn't have any issues.

After hitting his approach shot a little long at No. 10, he drained a 40-footer to quickly reach 1 under.

ICYMI ... Brooks Koepka opened with a pretty sweet birdie.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HupvByWN0w — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2019

He then made this putt at the par-3 14th to temporarily tie for the lead.

And completed his opening nine holes with a birdie at the par-4 18th to reach 3 under par, again to tie for the lead.

Defending #PGAChamp @BKoepka with a 32 on his opening 9. Tied for the lead.🤩 pic.twitter.com/7JXL3Y8Zrm — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2019

The top spot was his alone after one hole on the front.

And with this birdie at the par-3 third hole, Koepka moved two clear of the field.

Brooks Koepka continuing to do @BKoepka things 😳 ANOTHER birdie and 2 shot lead. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/TT4KWpWBI2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 16, 2019

Make it three clear with a birdie at the par-4 fifth.