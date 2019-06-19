CROMWELL, Conn. – Brooks Koepka is not pleased with the perception that he doesn’t care about regular PGA Tour events.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Travelers Championship, Koepka was asked about his level of focus this week. The preamble to that question included a reference to comments Koepka made two weeks ago, prior the RBC Canadian Open, when he said he “could care less what happens” in his tune-up start for the U.S. Open.

“Let me set the record straight,” Koepka said Wednesday at TPC River Highlands. “It's not that I don't care about the event. … Some people took that and ran with it. … Can't believe everything you read.”

Koepka then went on to push a process-over-results approach, clarifying that that’s what he means he says something like, “I don’t care where I finish.”

“I think that's why I'm able to play so well in the majors,” he added, “because I'm not worried about winning.”

For a player who has admitted he’s more focused on majors, Koepka says he’s considering altering his approach here at River Highlands.

“I even told my caddie (Ricky Elliott) today, we're going to try to take the mental approach we do at the majors this week,” Koepka said. “I'm going to try something maybe a little bit different and see how it works out.”