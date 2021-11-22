Brooks Koepka joins Srixon and Cleveland Golf tour staff

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka has long been one of golf’s freelance equipment players. No more. He has joined the Srixon and Cleveland Golf tour staff, according to a company press release on Monday.

Koepka will play a Srixon driver and irons, Cleveland Golf wedges, Srixon golf ball and carry a Srixon staff bag.

The four-time major winner has played Srixon’s ZX7 irons since January, winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Koepka currently uses a TaylorMade M2 3-wood, a Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron and a Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype putter.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Smith: Koepka range session just a 'look-see'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Koepka was working on the range in Houston with instructor Randy Smith, who said the session wasn't the start of anything long-term.
Golf Central

Koepka trying to end 'playing so bad for so long'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Struggling to find his game, Brooks Koepka initially intended to sit out this week’s event at Mayakoba.
News & Opinion

Brooks and Bryson better rivals than buddies

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The Brooks vs. Bryson rivalry was fun while it lasted and it was good for the game, if not for the individuals.