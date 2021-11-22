Brooks Koepka joins Srixon and Cleveland Golf tour staff

Brooks Koepka has long been one of golf’s freelance equipment players. No more. He has joined the Srixon and Cleveland Golf tour staff, according to a company press release on Monday.

Koepka will play a Srixon driver and irons, Cleveland Golf wedges, Srixon golf ball and carry a Srixon staff bag.

The four-time major winner has played Srixon’s ZX7 irons since January, winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Koepka currently uses a TaylorMade M2 3-wood, a Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron and a Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype putter.