On the strength of consecutive 67s, Brooks Koepka leads the Tour Championship by one shot over Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Here’s where things stand through 36 at East Lake.

Leaderboard: Koepka (-13), Thomas (-12), McIlroy (-12), Xander Schuaffele (-11), Paul Casey (-9)

What it means: Koepka ended the regular season No. 1 in the standings and now looks to secure his first FedExCup. One ahead, he’ll try to lock up a $15 million jackpot that would push him over $26 million in on-course earnings this season. Standing in his way are a pair of major winners each trying to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win multiple FedExCups. McIlroy won the Tour Championship and the FedExCup back in 2016, while Thomas secured the season-long title the following year, sharing the stage with the Tour Championship victor, Schauffele. This time, there can be only one winner come Sunday night.

Round of the day: Chez Reavie fired a second-round 64 highlighted by an ace at the par-3 ninth, formerly known to fans as the finishing hole at East Lake. Reavie, winner of the Travelers Championship earlier this year, is making only his second start at the season finale and first since 2011. He’s now minus-6 after starting the week 1 under par.

Two-day best: Koepka is atop the weighted leaderboard but McIlroy, Casey and overnight leader Xander Schauffele are the low men through two rounds at 7 under par for the week.

Biggest disappointment: Trailing only Thomas by two shots to start the tournament, Patrick Cantlay now finds himself six off the pace following rounds of 70-71. After four rounds of 68 or lower last week, he has yet to break par at East Lake.

Shot of the day: Reavie’s hole-in-one, the fifth of his Tour career.

