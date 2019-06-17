Fresh off his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka is the favorite to win the Open Championship next month at Royal Portrush.

Koepka was listed as a 6/1 favorite to hoist the claret jug, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The 29-year-old Koepka has won four of his past nine majors and finished runner-up in two more during that span. He has two top-10s in five career starts at The Open, with his best finish of T-6 coming at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Rory McIlroy followed at 10/1 while Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are each 12/1. Reigning Champion Golfer of the year, Francesco Molinari, is 20/1. Gary Woodland, who won his first major title Sunday at Pebble Beach, is 50/1.

Here's a look at the odds via the Westgate on several other contenders:

6/1: Brooks Koepka

10/1: Rory McIlroy

12/1: Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

16/1: Justin Rose

20/1: Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

25/1: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

30/1: Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Adam Scott

40/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau

50/1: Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland

60/1: Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace, Shane Lowry

80/1: Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson