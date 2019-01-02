KAPALUA, Hawaii – Like most players Brooks Koepka began last season with a list of goals and when he reviewed his year there were plenty of accomplishments.

“To win multiple times. I think that was where I saw myself and what I should be doing, winning multiple times a year,” the world No. 1 said on Wednesday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “To knock that off was nice. I felt really good about that.”

Koepka actually won three times in 2018, although his victory at the CJ Cup in October was during the 2018-19 schedule, with his title defense at the U.S. Open and victory at the PGA Championship and he was also voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Full-field tee times from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Despite that success Koepka said he checked off about “half” his goals last season, pointing out that he missed a good portion of the spring with a wrist injury and he didn’t make every cut.

“I like playing the weekends,” said Koepka, who missed his only cut at a non-team event at the RBC Canadian Open in July. “I wasn't happy on that plane ride home. I can tell you that much.”

But winning multiple titles wasn’t his only accomplishment last season.

“In bed by 10 o'clock every night. I did good on that one. Every night,” he laughed before adding, “On the road. On the road.”