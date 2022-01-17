Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay join PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council for 2022

Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced this season’s 16-member Player Advisory Council on Monday, a group that now includes multiple major champion Brooks Koepka and reigning Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay.

The PAC advises the policy board on everything from pace-of-play initiatives, to proposed changes, to the circuit’s rules and structure.

Joining Koepka and Cantlay on the 2022 PAC will be world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Austin Cook, Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Billy Horschel, Russell Knox, Justin Lower, Peter Malnati, Graeme McDowell, Maverick McNealy, Trey Mullinax, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

The Tour also announced that Cantlay, Horschel, Malnati and Simpson were tabbed by the current player directors on the policy board to run for co-chairs of this year’s PAC. The co-chairs will replace James Hahn and Kevin Kisner as player directors on the policy board next year.

