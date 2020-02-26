PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Follow the money?

That won’t be the motivating factor if Brooks Koepka is tempted to break from the PGA Tour to join the Premier Golf League.

“I am just going to play where the best players play,” Koepka said Wednesday after his Honda Classic pro-am round. “I want to play against the best. I think everyone wants to play against the best. Whatever comes of it, comes of it.”

After his pretournament news conference, Koepka was asked on the side if the huge amount of money being offered by the PGL could sway him.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but for me, money doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s not something that’s important.

Honda Classic: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I just want to be happy. Money is not going to make me happy. I just want to play against the best, and at the same time, I just want to play golf.”

Koepka said he doesn’t take what the PGA Tour has done for him for granted.

“A lot of good things have come from it,” he said. “The Tour has been incredible to us, the way things have developed over the years. We have to see where things go. It’s all very new and it’s all very fast.”

But what if the PGL makes him an astronomical offer to be one of its new team owners?

“I know you’re going to write this the wrong way, but it doesn’t matter if somebody gave me $200 million tomorrow,” Koepka said. “It’s not going to change my life. What am I going to get out of it? I already have so much that I could retire right now, but I don’t want to. I just want to play golf. It’s not going to change anything. Maybe the only thing I do is buy a plane. That would be it. I don’t see anything that would change my life.”