Koepka reveals shocking disdain for hot beverages

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Temperatures plunged into the mid-50s by the time Brooks Koepka finished up his third round of the U.S. Open. Koepka blew into his hands to warm them up as he sat down for an interview afterward with Fox’s Joel Klatt.

When Klatt offered Koepka a coffee, the four-time major winner declined, saying that he’d never had a hot drink in his life.

Klatt was flabbergasted.

“No, growing up in Florida, man, you’re not gonna drink coffee,” Koepka said. “I don’t drink coffee in the morning. I don’t drink anything.”

But hot chocolate, Brooks? Surely you’ve had a hot chocolate at some point in your life, right?

“No, no hot chocolate,” he said. “Never had one.”

Never had one!

Of the many things we’re beginning to learn about Brooks Koepka – his affinity for hip hop, his disdain for slow play, his frequent “That’s Gucci, bruh” outbursts – this might be the most interesting.

